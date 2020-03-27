Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Ramaco Resources Inc Increased by B. Riley (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Ramaco Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $45.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.24 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 10.83%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ramaco Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.40.

Shares of NASDAQ METC opened at $2.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.39. The company has a market cap of $106.47 million, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.01. Ramaco Resources has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 110,632 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 163.2% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 31,425 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 19,486 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,164 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

