Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Cut by Piper Sandler

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Truist Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.07. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Truist Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TFC. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.38.

NYSE TFC opened at $34.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $266,260.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 71.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

