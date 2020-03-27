Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Decreased by Capital One Financial (NYSE:PEB)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 25th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

PEB has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from to in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.77.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.37. 62,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,062,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.44. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $33.59. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,586,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,969,000 after purchasing an additional 371,620 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,616,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,647,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,983,000 after purchasing an additional 187,206 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,435,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,284,000 after purchasing an additional 125,653 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,377,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,731,000 after buying an additional 376,649 shares during the period.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.79%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

