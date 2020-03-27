Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) Issued By Piper Sandler

South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of South State in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the bank will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.38. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for South State’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Get South State alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SSB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of South State from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of South State from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of South State in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

SSB opened at $61.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.16. South State has a twelve month low of $51.47 and a twelve month high of $88.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.27.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. South State had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $162.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Robert H. Demere, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.27 per share, for a total transaction of $177,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,086,840.87. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in South State in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of South State by 224.7% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of South State in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South State in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South State in the third quarter worth $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.