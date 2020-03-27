Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Great Western Bancorp Inc Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:GWB)

Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Great Western Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.72. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Get Great Western Bancorp alerts:

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $120.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GWB. ValuEngine lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Stephens downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Great Western Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Great Western Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

NYSE GWB opened at $21.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.29 and its 200-day moving average is $31.98. Great Western Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $36.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

In other Great Western Bancorp news, CFO Peter Robert Chapman sold 4,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $138,414.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,890 shares in the company, valued at $880,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Edward Henning bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.77 per share, for a total transaction of $51,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,833,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $7,546,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 418,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,536,000 after purchasing an additional 183,550 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,963,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,447,000 after purchasing an additional 171,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,993,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,253,000 after purchasing an additional 146,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.