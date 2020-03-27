Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Issued By Piper Sandler

Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Park National in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.73. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Park National’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.78 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.79 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of Park National stock opened at $79.54 on Friday. Park National has a 12 month low of $71.79 and a 12 month high of $105.52.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $101.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.01 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%.

In other Park National news, Director Robert E. Oneill purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.98 per share, with a total value of $394,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,005.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Park National by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 476,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,783,000 after acquiring an additional 48,253 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Park National by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Park National by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,586,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Park National by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,870,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Park National by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 58,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio and Northern Kentucky. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

