Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Capstar Financial Holdings Inc Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capstar Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capstar Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 million. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 9.19%.

CSTR has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised Capstar Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Capstar Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

NASDAQ:CSTR opened at $9.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.94. Capstar Financial has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $17.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.57.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Capstar Financial by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after acquiring an additional 109,806 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 31,215 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 209,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,483,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 10,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 129,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 51,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

