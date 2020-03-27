Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Pan American Silver Lifted by Analyst (TSE:PAA)

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Pan American Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25.

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$533.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$537.28 million.

Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of C$18.00 and a 12 month high of C$25.67.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

