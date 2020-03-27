Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) Issued By William Blair

Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Catalent in a report released on Thursday, March 26th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. William Blair also issued estimates for Catalent’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CTLT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Catalent from $67.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Catalent in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens raised their target price on Catalent from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.43.

Shares of CTLT traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.66. 18,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 57.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.75. Catalent has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $68.78.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $721.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.81 million. Catalent had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 15.21%. Catalent’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Catalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Catalent by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 2,000 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.45 per share, for a total transaction of $120,900.00. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

