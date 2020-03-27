Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) Lowered by B. Riley

Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 25th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.89. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

NYSE:CUBI traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,442. Customers Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $25.72. The stock has a market cap of $311.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $103.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.76 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 14.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 210.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

