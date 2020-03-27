Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Lowered by Piper Sandler

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) – Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of QCR in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.02. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for QCR’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on QCRH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Maxim Group upped their price objective on QCR to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens cut QCR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut QCR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

Shares of QCRH stock opened at $28.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. QCR has a twelve month low of $23.35 and a twelve month high of $44.76. The company has a market cap of $427.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.75.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. QCR had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $69.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.83 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. QCR’s payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QCRH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QCR by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 169,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,439,000 after buying an additional 17,571 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QCR in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,170,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QCR in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QCR by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 202,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after buying an additional 16,743 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of QCR by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 62.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

