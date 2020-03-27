Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.79. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Southern Missouri Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ SMBC opened at $26.94 on Friday. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $39.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.82. The company has a market capitalization of $234.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $23.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.78 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMBC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 2,381.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including demand deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

