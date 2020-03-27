Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Comerica Incorporated Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Comerica in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.12. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CMA. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Comerica from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Comerica from to in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Comerica from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued an “average” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.68.

Shares of Comerica stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.60. The stock had a trading volume of 364,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,933,972. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Comerica has a 1 year low of $24.28 and a 1 year high of $80.62.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.73 million. Comerica had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. This is an increase from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 34.83%.

In other news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $413,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMA. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Comerica by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 564,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,489,000 after purchasing an additional 327,894 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Comerica by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 961,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,010,000 after purchasing an additional 74,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Comerica by 217.9% during the 4th quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 90,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 62,277 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

