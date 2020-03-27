Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Cut by Capital One Financial

Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) – Capital One Financial dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Host Hotels and Resorts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 24th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.41. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Host Hotels and Resorts’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

Shares of NYSE HST traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.35. 3,270,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,234,060. The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.27.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 317.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

