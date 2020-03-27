Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Independent Bank Group Inc Lowered by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Independent Bank Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.24. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Independent Bank Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

IBTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Stephens raised shares of Independent Bank Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

IBTX traded down $1.55 on Friday, reaching $23.52. 17,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,593. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.98. Independent Bank Group has a 52-week low of $20.35 and a 52-week high of $63.16. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $146.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.55 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Independent Bank Group by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,292,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,645,000 after acquiring an additional 162,916 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Independent Bank Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,099,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,975,000 after acquiring an additional 80,207 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Independent Bank Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 691,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,381,000 after acquiring an additional 14,352 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Independent Bank Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 524,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,080,000 after acquiring an additional 30,876 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Independent Bank Group by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,653,000 after acquiring an additional 144,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Independent Bank Group news, Director John Webb Jennings III bought 3,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.86 per share, for a total transaction of $143,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,801.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William E. Fair bought 5,700 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.07 per share, with a total value of $199,899.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 215,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,568,456.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $732,925 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

