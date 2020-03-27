Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Increased by Analyst

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Merchants Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.49. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MBIN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ MBIN traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $14.29. The stock had a trading volume of 587 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,550. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.37 and a 52-week high of $24.79. The stock has a market cap of $379.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.20.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.34. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 29.85%. The company had revenue of $60.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBIN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 14,546.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 29,092 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $480,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 6,532.8% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 11,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.50%.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

