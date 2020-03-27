QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 19,905,900 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the February 27th total of 25,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 8.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Stephens cut shares of QEP Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler cut shares of QEP Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of QEP Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. QEP Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.23.

In related news, Director David A. Trice bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $105,500.00. Also, CEO Timothy J. Cutt bought 23,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $51,167.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,188.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 96,864 shares of company stock valued at $207,427 over the last ninety days. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of QEP Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of QEP Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in QEP Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in QEP Resources by 439.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 14,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in QEP Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000.

Shares of QEP Resources stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.38. The stock had a trading volume of 6,118,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,209,447. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.18. The stock has a market cap of $93.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. QEP Resources has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $8.47.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $321.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.18 million. QEP Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. Analysts expect that QEP Resources will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.02%.

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

