QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Given New GBX 355 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 355 ($4.67) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 335 ($4.41) to GBX 367 ($4.83) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 360 ($4.74) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 289 ($3.80) to GBX 302 ($3.97) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 343.43 ($4.52).

Shares of LON:QQ traded down GBX 5.20 ($0.07) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 309.80 ($4.08). The stock had a trading volume of 944,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,000. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 339.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 333.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.32. QinetiQ Group has a 52 week low of GBX 232.80 ($3.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 394.40 ($5.19). The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02.

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers de-risk complex aerospace programs by testing system and equipment, air engineering services, aircraft system integration and upgrades, life aircraft support services, unmanned aircraft systems, human factors integration, aero structures, air traffic management, and aircraft mission systems; smart materials, which include acoustic stealth materials, radio frequency stealth materials, and electro-optic stealth materials; and runway debris detection technology, training to experienced pilots and engineers, and safety and environmental management services.

