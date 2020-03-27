Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,948,300 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the February 27th total of 4,840,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,270,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of QRVO opened at $83.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.11 and its 200-day moving average is $96.66. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $58.52 and a 12 month high of $122.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $869.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Qorvo will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total value of $116,452.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,363.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on QRVO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.44.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

