QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stake Boosted by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,367 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 238.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,558,447 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $402,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213,243 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 69,631 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 10,687 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $2,107,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,405,501 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $124,008,000 after acquiring an additional 676,017 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $838,000. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM opened at $68.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.96. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.78 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $72.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.46.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.32%.

A number of brokerages have commented on QCOM. BNP Paribas lowered QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nomura began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.89.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $337,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,562 shares of company stock valued at $873,650. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

