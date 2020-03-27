QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) was upgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a $85.00 price objective on the wireless technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BNP Paribas lowered QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.89.

QCOM opened at $68.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.46. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $55.78 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.04 and a 200 day moving average of $82.96.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $337,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,232. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,562 shares of company stock valued at $873,650 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $1,761,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $630,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 235,912 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $20,837,000 after acquiring an additional 23,848 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

