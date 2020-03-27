Quanta Utility Token (QNTU) Trading 3.1% Higher This Week

Quanta Utility Token (CURRENCY:QNTU) traded down 18.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. Quanta Utility Token has a market capitalization of $419,712.11 and $479.00 worth of Quanta Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quanta Utility Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Bit-Z and Cryptopia. During the last week, Quanta Utility Token has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00052655 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000697 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.19 or 0.04671617 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00066199 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00036892 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016278 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Quanta Utility Token Profile

QNTU is a token. Its launch date was April 5th, 2018. Quanta Utility Token’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,967,288,898 tokens. Quanta Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @quantaplc. The Reddit community for Quanta Utility Token is /r/quanta. The official website for Quanta Utility Token is www.quantaplc.im.

Buying and Selling Quanta Utility Token

Quanta Utility Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quanta Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quanta Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quanta Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

