Quantum Resistant Ledger Trading Up 13.5% Over Last Week (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $5.95 million and $87,674.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can now be bought for about $0.0841 or 0.00001259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, CoinExchange and Liqui.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005676 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00018907 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.62 or 0.02734226 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00001192 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007773 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000993 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 70,716,311 tokens. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Token Trading

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Bittrex, Liqui, Upbit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

