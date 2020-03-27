Quasarcoin Market Capitalization Hits $676,328.90 (QAC)

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Over the last seven days, Quasarcoin has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. Quasarcoin has a total market cap of $676,328.90 and approximately $1,658.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quasarcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quasarcoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00070997 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000190 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Quasarcoin Profile

Quasarcoin is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,403,145 coins and its circulating supply is 168,403,145 coins. The official website for Quasarcoin is quasarcoin.org. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quasarcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quasarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quasarcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quasarcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.