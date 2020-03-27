Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) Stock Position Lowered by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lessened its position in Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,914,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319,308 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 1.66% of Qudian worth $23,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QD. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Qudian by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 59,725 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Qudian by 343.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,006,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after buying an additional 779,444 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Qudian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Qudian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Qudian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,941,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:QD opened at $2.12 on Friday. Qudian Inc – has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.45 million, a PE ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.36.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.44. Qudian had a net margin of 37.03% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The business had revenue of $277.45 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qudian Inc – will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qudian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Qudian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Qudian in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. CICC Research lowered shares of Qudian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qudian in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Qudian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.81.

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

