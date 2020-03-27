Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Short Interest Up 57.1% in March

Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,578,200 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the February 27th total of 3,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DGX. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.35.

DGX stock traded down $5.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.08. 1,888,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,445. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $73.21 and a 52-week high of $118.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.45 and its 200 day moving average is $104.92.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 32.32%.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $45,655.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,106 shares in the company, valued at $8,015,779.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP J. E. Davis sold 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $308,265.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,762.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 238,759 shares of company stock worth $26,788,598. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

