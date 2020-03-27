Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $95.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DGX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.35.

Shares of DGX traded down $5.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,888,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,445. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $73.21 and a 1-year high of $118.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.84. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $45,655.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,015,779.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP J. E. Davis sold 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $308,265.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,399 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,762.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,759 shares of company stock worth $26,788,598 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

