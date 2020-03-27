Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) Short Interest Update

Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a growth of 64.2% from the February 27th total of 15,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Quest Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Friedberg purchased 20,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $28,124.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Quest Resource stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.68% of Quest Resource worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quest Resource stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. Quest Resource has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The firm has a market cap of $19.22 million, a PE ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycle, and dispose various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers recycling and waste management services for motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products; and various other materials, such as glass, cardboard, paper, and metal, as well as hazardous materials, plastics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated waste, electronic devices, and industrial cleaning products.

