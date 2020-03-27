Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Quidel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16. Quidel posted earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quidel will report full year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Quidel.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.00 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Quidel in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James cut Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Quidel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

QDEL opened at $88.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 51.73 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.33 and a 200-day moving average of $70.92. Quidel has a 52-week low of $52.49 and a 52-week high of $100.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.77.

In other Quidel news, SVP Edward Keith Russell sold 12,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $1,002,787.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,767.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Quidel by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,670,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,359,000 after acquiring an additional 34,390 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Quidel by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,194,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,590,000 after acquiring an additional 67,434 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Quidel by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,034,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,391 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Quidel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,815,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Quidel by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 500,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,588,000 after acquiring an additional 19,560 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

