QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QNST. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub lowered QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $112,406.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,496.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 272,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,565,204. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QNST. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in QuinStreet by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new position in QuinStreet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QuinStreet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in QuinStreet by 8.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in QuinStreet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QuinStreet stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.54. QuinStreet has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $17.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.46.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. QuinStreet had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $118.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QuinStreet will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

