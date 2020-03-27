QunQun Price Reaches $0.0032 on Major Exchanges (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. QunQun has a total market capitalization of $2.18 million and $148,248.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QunQun coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges including $13.77, $33.94, $5.60 and $24.43. During the last week, QunQun has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00050594 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000701 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.09 or 0.04817143 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00064591 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00036778 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015059 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003483 BTC.

QunQun Coin Profile

QunQun is a coin. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,514,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 679,332,726 coins. QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io.

QunQun Coin Trading

QunQun can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $5.60, $33.94, $10.39, $24.43, $20.33, $7.50, $13.77, $18.94, $50.98, $32.15 and $24.68. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

