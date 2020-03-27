Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $10.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Quotient Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.43.

Shares of NYSE:QUOT traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.99. 809,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,403. Quotient Technology has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.19. The company has a market cap of $567.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 0.32.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $118.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quotient Technology news, COO Chad Summe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $97,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,770.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew J. Gessow acquired 5,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,866.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $175,050 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QUOT. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Quotient Technology by 580.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 946,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after buying an additional 807,042 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Quotient Technology by 1,038.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 793,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after buying an additional 724,133 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Quotient Technology by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 949,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after buying an additional 409,900 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,540,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,631,000 after purchasing an additional 257,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 2,803,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,642,000 after purchasing an additional 253,413 shares in the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

