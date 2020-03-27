QYNO 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4.00 (QNO)

QYNO (CURRENCY:QNO) traded 25.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. QYNO has a market cap of $356.26 and $4.00 worth of QYNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QYNO has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QYNO coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Crex24 and BiteBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO Coin Profile

QNO is a coin. QYNO’s total supply is 2,511,458 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,172 coins. QYNO’s official website is www.qyno.org. QYNO’s official Twitter account is @QynoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QYNO Coin Trading

QYNO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QYNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QYNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QYNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

