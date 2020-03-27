R. F. Lafferty Lowers Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Price Target to $3.00

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at R. F. Lafferty from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock. R. F. Lafferty’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 154.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RIG. ValuEngine raised shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Transocean from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Transocean in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Transocean from $8.00 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Transocean in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

RIG traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.18. 16,802,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,772,840. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.11. Transocean has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.15.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Transocean had a negative net margin of 40.64% and a negative return on equity of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Transocean will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Transocean news, SVP David A. Tonnel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,308.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Chad C. Deaton bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.01 per share, for a total transaction of $105,350.00. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Transocean by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,908,745 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $339,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,823 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Transocean by 51.7% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 51,462,706 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $329,876,000 after purchasing an additional 17,538,067 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Transocean by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,524,391 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $311,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Transocean by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 38,625,518 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $538,826,000 after purchasing an additional 118,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

