R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of RCM opened at $9.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.73 and its 200-day moving average is $11.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.69, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. R1 RCM has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $13.99.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The healthcare provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.36 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 116.79% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that R1 RCM will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Albert Rene Zimmerli bought 9,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $99,203.55. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,703.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $45,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,064,522 shares in the company, valued at $9,708,440.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

