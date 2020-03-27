R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Sold by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,608 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 20,907 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.18% of R1 RCM worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RCM. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 186.3% in the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 2,378,963 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $21,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,154 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the third quarter worth approximately $6,575,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,559,391 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $33,220,000 after acquiring an additional 433,434 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,061,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,286,595 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $16,700,000 after acquiring an additional 275,118 shares during the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

R1 RCM stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.03. 74,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,803. R1 RCM Inc has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.08, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.69, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.67.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The healthcare provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 116.79%. The business had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. R1 RCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

RCM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on R1 RCM from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

In other news, Director Albert Rene Zimmerli acquired 9,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $99,203.55. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,703.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,064,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,708,440.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 59.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

