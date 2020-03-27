RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) Shares Acquired by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,994 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,330 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 2.52% of RADCOM worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in RADCOM in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 1,023.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. 23.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of RADCOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

RADCOM stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.99. 27,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,203. The company has a quick ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average of $9.03. RADCOM Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $10.37. The company has a market capitalization of $86.43 million, a PE ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 0.19.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.16. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. Research analysts expect that RADCOM Ltd. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for virtualized infrastructure and next-generation networks.

