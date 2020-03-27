Radium (RADS) Price Down 6.6% This Week

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Radium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00005688 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Trade By Trade, Upbit and LiteBit.eu. Radium has a total market cap of $1.50 million and $973.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Radium has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Radium Profile

Radium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2016. Radium’s total supply is 3,984,754 coins and its circulating supply is 3,968,491 coins. The official message board for Radium is blog.radiumcore.org. The official website for Radium is radiumcore.org. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radium Coin Trading

Radium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

