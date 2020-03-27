Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) Stake Increased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 89,849 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.52% of Ralph Lauren worth $45,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 15.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 677,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,681,000 after purchasing an additional 91,274 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the third quarter worth $9,254,000. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth $1,790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

RL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $136.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.67.

RL stock opened at $74.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.63. Ralph Lauren Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.01 and a fifty-two week high of $133.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 38.25%.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

