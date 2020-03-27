Ramsay Health Care Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Ramsay Health Care Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) was upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RMSYF remained flat at $$42.84 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.13 and a 200 day moving average of $47.97. Ramsay Health Care Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.22.

About Ramsay Health Care Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs

Ramsay Health Care Limited provides health care services to public and private patients. The company's health care services comprise day surgery procedures and complex surgeries, as well as psychiatric care and rehabilitation services. It operates approximately 235 hospitals and day surgery facilities with approximately 25,000 beds in Australia, the United Kingdom, France, Indonesia, Malaysia, Maldives, and Italy.

