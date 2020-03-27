Randolph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RNDB) Short Interest Up 85.9% in March

Randolph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RNDB) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 85.9% from the February 27th total of 9,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

RNDB stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Randolph Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.92 and a fifty-two week high of $18.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.29. The stock has a market cap of $49.00 million, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Randolph Bancorp alerts:

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Randolph Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.48 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RNDB shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNDB. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Randolph Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $440,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Randolph Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 299,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 48,803 shares during the period. 33.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Randolph Bancorp Company Profile

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposits and IRAs.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Randolph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randolph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.