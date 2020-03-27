Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target Cut to $2.50 by Analysts at Citigroup

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen cut Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “negative” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler cut Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Range Resources from $3.75 to $2.50 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Range Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.30.

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.77. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $11.42. The company has a market capitalization of $641.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 60.70%. The business had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steffen E. Palko purchased 903,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,986,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Range Resources by 18.7% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 210,607 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after buying an additional 33,130 shares in the last quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp boosted its stake in Range Resources by 166.7% in the second quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 80,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Range Resources by 106.1% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 160,930 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 82,850 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Range Resources by 7.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,726,118 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $63,163,000 after buying an additional 194,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schaller Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Range Resources by 478.2% in the fourth quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc. now owns 132,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after buying an additional 109,500 shares in the last quarter.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

