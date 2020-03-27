Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.93.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Rattler Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded Rattler Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

In related news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $25,260.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 1,148,857 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,687.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RTLR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Rattler Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC raised its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Rattler Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rattler Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in Rattler Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $246,000. 28.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RTLR opened at $3.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Rattler Midstream has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The company has a market cap of $501.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $125.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.32 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rattler Midstream will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 30.85%. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 181.25%.

