Rattler Midstream (RTLR) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

3/26/2020 – Rattler Midstream had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $8.00 to $5.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Rattler Midstream had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $12.00 to $10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Rattler Midstream was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $20.00.

3/12/2020 – Rattler Midstream was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/11/2020 – Rattler Midstream was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $21.00.

3/9/2020 – Rattler Midstream was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/9/2020 – Rattler Midstream was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Rattler Midstream was downgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $18.00.

3/6/2020 – Rattler Midstream was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/25/2020 – Rattler Midstream had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Rattler Midstream was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/13/2020 – Rattler Midstream was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops and acquires midstream infrastructure assets primarily in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. It provides crude oil, natural gas and water-related midstream services. Rattler Midstream LP is based in Austin, United States. “

2/4/2020 – Rattler Midstream was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

NASDAQ:RTLR opened at $3.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.07. Rattler Midstream LP has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $20.24.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $125.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.32 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rattler Midstream LP will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 30.85%. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is 181.25%.

In other news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $25,260.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 1,148,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,687.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Rattler Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

