Raven Protocol Trading Down 6.4% Over Last 7 Days (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Over the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $440,601.75 and $3,089.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raven Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015912 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.53 or 0.02578772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00193811 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00041396 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00033861 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Raven Protocol Token Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,199,800,027 tokens. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol.

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

