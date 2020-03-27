Ravencoin Reaches Market Cap of $88.28 Million (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Ravencoin has a market cap of $88.28 million and $6.91 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for $0.0152 or 0.00000229 BTC on major exchanges including IDCM, Nanex, Bittrex and TradeOgre. During the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015146 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.79 or 0.02587450 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00194492 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00041124 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034060 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00050727 BTC.

Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. It launched on January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 5,811,810,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ravencoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Cryptohub, Graviex, QBTC, CryptoBridge, IDCM, Cryptopia, Nanex, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

