Raymond James & Associates Acquires 25,910 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 56.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,624 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,910 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.13% of Merit Medical Systems worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMSI. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $65,906,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,038 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $346,000. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

In related news, Director Franklin J. Miller sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $82,167.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,441.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin J. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $571,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,905.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,969 shares of company stock valued at $900,749 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMSI traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.03. 19,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,814. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $63.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 345.26, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.92.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $257.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMSI. BidaskClub cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.