Raymond James & Associates Acquires 2,622 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LW. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 412.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total transaction of $552,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 3,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.47, for a total transaction of $317,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,668 shares of company stock worth $2,164,789. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

LW traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,157,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $96.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.02 and its 200-day moving average is $81.38.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.88 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 869.30%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.43.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

