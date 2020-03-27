Raymond James & Associates Acquires 26,260 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 86.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,260 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.15% of Brinker International worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EAT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,309,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brinker International by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Brinker International by 161.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 15,580 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Brinker International by 3.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 212,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,065,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Brinker International by 313.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 706,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,152,000 after acquiring an additional 535,748 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Brinker International stock traded down $3.28 on Friday, hitting $11.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,148,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,036,888. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $47.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.69. The stock has a market cap of $578.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.45.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $869.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.95 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts bought 4,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $153,237.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,444,320.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.07 per share, with a total value of $85,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,892.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,925 shares of company stock worth $272,363 in the last three months. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. OTR Global upgraded Brinker International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on Brinker International from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Brinker International in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Brinker International from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Brinker International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.86.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

