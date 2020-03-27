Raymond James & Associates Acquires 40,395 Shares of Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,395 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.19% of Brookfield Property Reit worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Property Reit by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Brookfield Property Reit in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Brookfield Property Reit by 550.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Brookfield Property Reit by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Brookfield Property Reit by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BPR. BidaskClub raised shares of Brookfield Property Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brookfield Property Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Property Reit from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

In related news, CFO Bryan K. Davis purchased 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.67 per share, for a total transaction of $458,425.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at $458,425. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BPR stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,973,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,998. Brookfield Property Reit Inc has a 12-month low of $15.79 and a 12-month high of $21.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.76%. This is a boost from Brookfield Property Reit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (BPR) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (BPY) one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

